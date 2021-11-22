Grantchester season 7 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed at PBS?

Following today’s big finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Grantchester season 7 premiere. So, when is it, or at the very least, can you expect more episodes down the road?

Let’s start here with the all-important first order of business — after all, you should celebrate that more Grantchester is in fact coming! The series was renewed by ITV in the UK many months ago; not only that, but episodes have already been filmed! The show, like many other PBS acquisitions, airs a little bit later here in America than it does across the pond.

As for when these new episodes will arrive, our hope is merely for a fall 2022 launch here in the United States. Of course, a lot of this will depend on network needs, and also when the show manages to premiere on ITV. We do think there is room for the show to shift back to an annual model now that productions are more prepared for how to handle the global pandemic. This is one of those shows that, thanks its period setting, they can’t really write in any of this stuff at all.

Our hope moving forward is that Grantchester does not feel some sort of pressure to change what it is all that much at all. After all, isn’t this one of those series that is rather close to perfect on its own? It’s a wonderful throwback to mystery-of-the-week shows where you get some interesting, buzzworthy stuff on a near-constant basis. We think there’s so much more potential for new stories, and also opportunities to explore faith in a unique way.

Odds are, we’ll get a little bit more news when it comes to Grantchester season 7 early on next year. There’s no immediate need for anyone to rush things along.

