The Equalizer season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘When Worlds Collide’

Want to get some early The Equalizer season 2 episode 7 details? The first thing worth noting is that the show is going to be on the air again in seven days’ time!

Yet, there is still something to be aware of in advance here: A slightly different start time than what you’re accustomed to. Because of some special programming next week (think a concert event with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga), you will see the Queen Latifah series back on the air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This episode is titled “When Worlds Collide,” and you’re going to see a precarious storyline for McCall as she has an important mission handled over to her by Bishop. This could be one of the most emotional storylines that we’ve had a chance to see to date, and this one could be even more important because of the placement of it. For the time being, signs point to this potentially being the final episode of the calendar year; we know that there are no installments currently set to air on December 5 or December 12. Is it possible the show airs a one-off episode on December 19? Sure, but it would be a little weird.

Let’s get back to the story now — check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 7 synopsis with all of the information you need:

“When Worlds Collide” – Bishop comes to McCall, Harry and Mel for help when a terrorist from his past uncovers the identity of his adult son, a young man Bishop has kept secret for decades to safeguard him from his intelligence work. Also, Aunt Vi becomes nostalgic about a past romantic relationship when she receives a surprise visitor, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

