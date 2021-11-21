AMAs 2021: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

The 2021 AMAs are almost here! Do you want to know where to watch or live stream the red-carpet pre-show?

Given the star-studded nature of tonight’s Cardi B-hosted awards show, you better believe that there’s going to be interest in it! The show itself will air on ABC tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and you can live-stream it through the network with a valid cable sign-in. Meanwhile, it will be available after the fact for Hulu subscribers. Bad Bunny, BTS, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Olivia Rodrigo are among some of the bigger names poised to hit the stage tonight; this is meant to be a reflection of the entire year in music, and we can only hope that it lives up to a lot of the pre-show hype!

Now, let’s turn to the red carpet pre-show itself. This is going to begin at around 3:30 p.m. Pacific time or 6:30 pm. Eastern, and you can watch the People Magazine version of it as it unfolds below! A number of music’s biggest names will stop by and talk about what they’re excited to see play out tonight.

In general, be prepared for the AMAs to still be a little more muted in terms of celebrity presence versus where it was two years ago, prior to the onset of the global pandemic. With that being said, though, we know that shows are working harder and harder in order to make things feel normal for viewers out there. These sort of award shows are meant to be a celebration of the brighter things in life, and music is that universal language that everyone can relate to on some level.

