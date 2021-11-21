Is Call the Midwife new tonight on PBS? Season 11 talk

Is Call the Midwife new tonight over on PBS? If you come into this article wondering, we are here with some answers!

So where should we start things off? It makes sense that we kick off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Last week actually served as the season 10 finale! We know that in past years the British drama delivered eight-episode seasons year in and year out, but that changed this time around seemingly because of the global pandemic. It made an enormous impact on production and in a way, we’re glad that there were any new episodes to talk about at all.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, herein lies at least some of the silver lining: There is a lot of good stuff still to come from the world of this show. We know already that a Call the Midwife season 11 is coming to both BBC One and PBS down the road; not only that, but all of it has already been filmed! You’ll be able to kick off the festivities this Christmas courtesy of the annual special and after that, there will be a chance to see new episodes play out in the new year. Odds are, these will premiere in the UK prior to when they do in America, but our hope is that the dates will shift back to what they typically are. That would mean that we’d get new episodes of Call the Midwife in January on BBC, and then in March or April on PBS.

In the end, though, nothing is altogether confirmed and we’re gonna have to stick around to get some more updates on the future.

Related – Check out more news on Call the Midwife right now, including some good news on star Helen George and her family

What do you want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: PBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







