Why did Naturi Naughton leave Power Book II: Ghost? Where is Tasha?

Why did Naturi Naughton leave Power Book II: Ghost, and is there a chance that you could see Tasha St. Patrick on the series again? There are a few things to talk through within this particular article.

Where do we begin? It feels like the best place is just going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way now: You aren’t going to be seeing Tasha back on the air again anytime soon. Naughton is no longer a series regular and, for now, there is no confirmation that Tasha will be turning back up. She’s off in Witness Protection; Tariq is desperate to communicate with her as much as possible, but it’s obviously difficult for a number of different reasons.

Naughton’s exit at the end of last season did not seem to be a controversial one at all. Ghost was always meant to be Tariq’s story more so than hers, and the twist at the end of season 1 allows her in some ways to start anew. Naturi, meanwhile, has a chance to do some new things: She is currently a star on Queens over on ABC, which allows her to explore a little bit more of her musical background.

We do think that we will see Tasha again at some point before Power Book II: Ghost comes to a close, but if they were to reintroduce that character to soon, it would completely invalidate everything that the writers are doing at the moment. They need to do whatever they can in order to ensure that the final twist matters; if Tasha can be tracked down by Tariq and/or Saxe so easily, then it suggests that everyone in federal law enforcement is terrible at their job.

