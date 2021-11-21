Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Why did Kurt lie?

With Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4 arriving on Showtime next week, we are left with even more questions and things to speculate over.

What’s one of the big ones this time around? It has every bit to do with our resident Big Bad in Kurt Caldwell. Why in the world is he lying? At the end of episode 3, Matt’s father told Jim Lindsay that he spoke with him — heck, they even Face-Timed! He’s doing what he can to call off the metaphorical dogs here and restore Iron Lake to the quiet community that it once was.

New Dexter: New Blood discussion! Take a look below to get all of our thoughts now pertaining to episode 3. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; we will have more discussions coming later and you don’t want to miss them.

Of course, there is a major question still to ponder over here: Why? Does he have something else to hide? There is a reason to that that following the end of this past episode. Remember that we saw some very bizarre ritual going on in this episode where someone looking like Kurt shot a woman out in the woods after previously freeing her from her bunker. Then, it looked as though she was being embalmed. If Kurt is some sort of serial killer, he may need to do whatever possible to keep people out of trouble.

So what about Olsen? This is someone else to think about as a key player in the story right now. We’ve seen this man do some creepy stuff, especially when it comes to Angela’s daughter Audrey. There are a LOT of mysteries here and in the end, we’ll have to see where things go.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

what do you think is going to transpire by the end of Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay at the site — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







