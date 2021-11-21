Showtrial season 1 episode 5 (finale) spoilers: The jury’s verdict

Next week on Showtrial season 1 episode 5, the epic finale is going to be here! Over the course of that episode, you’ll see the dramatic conclusion to the trial we’ve been building towards for most of the season. Cleo and Talitha’s tale could be coming to a close, but is there going to be a satisfactory end? That’s what we have to wait and see.

For a few more specifics now, be sure to check out the full Showtrial season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Time is running out for Cleo and Talitha as the trial reaches its explosive conclusion and the jury must decide: did she do it?

One of the things that we’re most curious about entering this episode is rather simple: Could this end up being more of an ongoing anthology? Will we have a chance to see a lot of different stories every single time? There is a lot that could be explored here over time. We’ve seen a lot of good legal anthologies over time and this could be head and shoulders above the rest.

Our hope here is ultimately that the verdict, no matter what it is, proves to be satisfying and makes this entire journey worthwhile. We know that there are a lot of people out there who feel burned as it is following the end of some other British dramas. Remember the conclusion to the most-recent season of Line of Duty? Meanwhile, are you familiar with how Vigil ended?

What we do like about Showtrial is that it is doing a great job of showcasing the highs and lows of the legal system, from the games of strategy to also the dependency on a small group of people to make a critical decision.

