The Morning Show season 3: Will Julianna Margulies return?

Even though there is no official renewal yet for The Morning Show season 3, why should that stop anyone from looking ahead? There is a lot to talk through here, especially when it comes to the potential future of one of the best new additions to this world: Laura.

What Julianna Margulies added to this world was tremendous, and goes far beyond just her character being a love interest to Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley. It does seem like we could be set up for a potential love-triangle for these two characters and Cory, but much of that will depend (of course) on if The Good Wife alum returns.

Is that going to happen? Let’s just say, at least for now, that there’s a reason for some optimism. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter about her discussions with Margulies, here is what executive producer Kerry Ehrin had to say:

We didn’t actually have that conversation [about a future], but it was in the ether. We love her. How lucky to be able to have her for more seasons.

Ehrin also discussed the possibility that season 3 could focus heavily on the pandemic, which she seemed to dismiss? Why, there were a multitude of reasons, whether it be practical ones (having characters wear masks much of the time) or simply the fact that we’ve all spent much of the past eighteen months living through it. We’ve also seen with Grey’s Anatomy and some other shows as of late that there is some real exhaustion when it comes to stories set around the virus. People are desperately looking for some sort of distraction from that world.

If we’re lucky, let’s hope that there is some sort of news on the future of The Morning Show over the next few weeks.

Do you want to see Julianna Margulies back for The Morning Show season 3?

