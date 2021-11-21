BMF season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return to Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want to know a BMF season 2 premiere date. When will it be? Is there some fantastic stuff coming around the horizon? Here is some of what we’re set up to answer within this piece.

Let’s begin here with the good news, if you haven’t heard it already: There will be a season 2 coming down the road! This was greenlit following the runaway success of season 1, and we don’t get the sense that the series (executive produced by 50 Cent) will be ending anytime soon. There’s a lot still to cover from Meech and Terry’s history, and we think that the writers will take their time in order to adapt it.

Based on the timing of the renewal earlier this fall there is at least a chance that we could see BMF season 2 arrive at some point in 2022. We don’t think it’s confirmed by any means, but a number of other Starz shows have found success airing at semi-annual intervals.

If you haven’t heard, it was also announced this week that there’s going to be an eight-episode BMF documentary series coming to Starz, also executive-produced by 50 Cent with Shan Nicholson set as showrunner. This show will enable you the chance to get a very different perspective on the world and its history.

In a statement about the documentary, here is what Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz, had to say:

“The success of ‘BMF’ demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory Brothers … We’re excited to dive deeper into the world of Black Mafia Family in this new project with Curtis, Shan and the teams at G-Unit and Jigsaw.”

If that greenlight for the documentary wasn’t enough evidence for you, Starz is clearly set to go all-in on the BMF world, in addition of course to everything that they are also doing with Power, another big 50 Cent franchise.

