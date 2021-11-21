Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 preview: ‘Selfless Acts?’

After the premiere tonight, it only makes sense to want more information about Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2? How can you not? The whole point of a show like this is to leave you in a way where you are always wanting more, and fingers crossed that this is going to happen moving forward.

While there wasn’t a whole lot said about the future of the Michael Rainey Jr. series entering the premiere tonight, one thing we do find intriguing about episode 2 itself is the title: “Selfless Acts?”. That’s certainly something that speaks to the different between perception and reality, as the truth here is that majority of the characters within the greater Power universe are not operating with the most selfless of motives. Instead, they’re trying to get what they want whenever they want to get it, and we have a good feeling that they will continue to do this — even if they wrap their intentions up in some altruistic package.

In general, we’d expect the death of Jabari to course through a lot of this season. The mold of season 2 could be at least in some ways similar to season 1, as we see Tariq St. Patrick do what he can to present a normal life while still orchestrating things behind the scenes. We have a hard time thinking that he’s ever going to put all of the cards on the table — even with Brayden, one of the few people in this world he can fully trust.

What do you think about the title for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2?

