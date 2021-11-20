Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? As we prepare for a potential episode on November 20, there is a lot to get into!

So where should we start things off here? We suppose that the natural place is by answering the aforementioned question: There is a new episode tonight! This is the final one of the month, but luckily, there are some episodes scheduled for December already. The last SNL before Christmas is always extremely special to us, but that’s something to get more into a little bit later on down the road.

As for tonight’s new episode, recent Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is going to get his chance to shine in Studio 8H alongside musical guest Saweetie. It is actually the latter who gets more of a spotlight in the promo below, mostly because of a funny bit featuring her and Kyle Mooney. We do have plenty of confidence that this is going to be a great show, mostly because Liu does have a good bit of comedy experience — Kim’s Convenience was an extremely popular series in Canada prior to him becoming a star Marvel superhero.

Beyond the host and musical guest, the #1 question we have is pretty simple: Will the show reference at some point Pete Davidson supposedly dating Kim Kardashian? It’s such a big headline, especially so since Kim was recently a host on the show. They also haven’t shied away here and there from the personal lives of some cast members; many jokes have been made at the expense of Colin Jost’s relationship with Scarlett Johansson. Even last week, there was an entire sketch devoted to Pete being constantly seen with big-name celebrities.

Will there also be some politics thrown in here at some point? Probably — this is SNL that we are talking about!

