Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere: Is it on Starz app at midnight?

Can you expect the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere to be on the Starz app at midnight? We know there will be people eager for it then, and why wouldn’t they be?

It’s been a long time now since the first season of the show wrapped up and at this point, we’ve got questions aplenty about where things will go from here. Can Tariq fully immerse himself back into his studies, and also at the same time Monet’s family-run empire? Meanwhile, how is the team-up between Cooper Saxe and Davis MacLean going to fare? The premiere could offer up some answers, but we do think it will also leave some threads open for down the road.

The best news that we can offer is that the season 2 premiere, titled “Free Will Is Never Free,” IS going to be airing at midnight Eastern time or 9:00 p.m. Pacific. There’s a lot that will bring you almost right away, both in terms of wrapping things up and then setting the course for what’s ahead.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to view the full synopsis for the premiere below:

Tariq tries to resume his normal college life; Brayden provides Tariq an escape; Monet makes plans for the business to protect her children; Cane seeks out a new family to take the streets for himself.

While not every storyline worked for Power Book II: Ghost season 1, one thing we did definitely appreciate was the ambition behind it all. This was a show unafraid to take on some big creative swings, while also recognizing that it had to live up to the hype of the original series. We’ll find out soon if the show gets off on the right foot.

