Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 photo: What does Molly want?

You’re going to have a chance to see Jamie Chung as Molly on Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 — but who is this, exactly? What does she want in the town of Iron Lake?

Judging from what we’re hearing entering this weekend’s installment, this could be a totally different sort of threat for Michael C. Hall’s “Jim Lindsay.” After all, she’s come to town for a very specific reason, and it is one related to crime.

Here is what we can tell you: The Once Upon a Time alum is playing Molly, a famed true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who somehow gets mixed up in a big case. If we had to guess, it’s actually not what happened to Matt Caldwell; instead, it could be a number of the women who have turned up missing in Iron Lake. This is not something directly connected to Dexter, or at least that’s the way of things right now. We have to imagine that the Dark Passenger could be coming for this person at some point.

Could Molly be a problem for Dexter eventually? It’s possible, but a lot of that would hinge on her somehow learning who he really is and, at least for now, we don’t think that he is going to be openly discussing that information with anyone. We’re sure that Chung will be sticking around for at least a little while; fingers crossed she doesn’t end up in that horrific hotel we saw back during episode 2.

