The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4 air date: The road ahead

After the first three episodes today, do you want to get a sense of when to expect The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4? We’ll break that down for you here, plus a look at the fantasy epic’s future at large.

So where do we start things off here? We should note that Amazon Prime has a very particular release strategy for the sci-fi epic. After these first few episodes, the plan then is to air one every week. It’s similar to what they did in the past with The Boys, which is one of the streaming service’s biggest hits.

Everything about The Wheel of Time at the moment screams “ambition” from the part of Amazon. They are taking bigger and bigger swings in hopes of matching the attention given to their #1 competitor in Netflix. Hence, them having adaptations like this and the upcoming Lord of the Rings series that is going to be airing on the service next year. They’ve already given The Wheel of Time a season 2! That shows you here that they are in for the long haul.

As for why Amazon isn’t fully embracing the binge-watching model here, there is a specific reason for it. They are trying their best in order to ensure that they can capture attention here for a long period of time. One of the major drawbacks to the binge-watching model is that it keeps shows in the public consciousness for a tiny span of time. It’s one of the reasons why a number of Netflix shows come and go in a flash; unless you are a landmark series like a Squid Game where people discover you slowly over time, it’s so easy to just be a flash in the pan. We don’t want to see that happen in this instance.

