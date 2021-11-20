The Great season 3: Is it renewed or canceled over at Hulu?

Following the debut of season 2 today at Hulu, can you expect The Great season 3 to happen? Or, are we already at the end of the road for this historical comedy?

Before we dive any deeper, we should go ahead and make one thing abundantly clear: We want SO much more of this particular world. It’s hard for us not to! The Great is one of the few shows that combines fantastic costumes, historical figures, and actual laughs with a consistent cast. It is bold, over-the-top at times, and thoroughly enjoyable from top to bottom. Given that season 2 added Gillian Anderson to the mix, there’s no reason to feel anything other than overjoyed at the moment.

Unfortunately, at the moment we’ve yet to hear anything more regarding whether or not it will be coming back for more. Hulu has yet to announce a decision, but we’ve got a pretty clear stance on this one. So long as the powers-that-be want there to be more, we’ve got a good feeling that there will be. We don’t see any reason why this show ends up being canceled; it has a great cast, good publicity around it, and it stands out from the pack. It’s also releasing at an absolutely fantastic point in time — season 2 won’t face as much competition from a lot of other shows out there, largely because it’s going to be available at a time when people are getting time off for Thanksgiving. This is a perfect window for a lot of great streaming shows.

Typically, services like Hulu and Netflix wait around a month before issuing a green light on more episodes; they calculate total viewership, and then also how many people check out the finale in particular. This gives them a better sense of long-term demand.

