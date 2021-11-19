Foundation season 2: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s finale on Apple TV+, can you expect a Foundation season 2 to happen? Has the show already been renewed?

Just as you would imagine, there are a number of different things to talk through within this piece — yet, let’s start off with sharing the big news. There is going to be another season of the Isaac Asimov adaptation! The sci-fi series was first renewed back in October, so it’s been out there for a while that there more stories still to be told. Creatively, this is a project that could go on for many years still; that just comes down to what Apple, the cast, and the crew want in the long-term.

At the time of the season 2 renewal, here is what showrunner / executive producer David S. Goyer had to say:

“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like … Now, with Season 2, our audience will get to visit more of [author Isaac] Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns.

“I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

When will season 2 premiere?

Odds are, you’ll be waiting for a good while. A show of this magnitude and level of ambition takes time to make, even with an early renewal in mind. We’d ultimately be surprised if season 2 starts up in 2022, though anything is still possible in theory. Early 2023 may be a tad more realistic, but so much of it depends on how quickly cameras can get rolling and what the post-production window for a show like this ultimately is.

What do you most want to see on Foundation season 2?

Beyond just that, when do you want to see it premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for more news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







