Succession season 3 episode 6: The chaos to come for Hugo

There are a number of things that make Succession the great show that it is — and the deep bench of characters is a big part of it. Sure, you’ve got a fantastic group of main characters within the Roy family, but then you get into some of the other key players. You’ve got big-time power-players like Gerri, up-and-comers in the world like Sandi, and then Waystar staples like Hugo who are just hoping to survive.

Fisher Stevens is fantastic in everything he does but as the crisis expert-of-sorts at Waystar, he often comes across as next-level. We’ve seen him take on a LOT of responsibility coming up amidst the Roy family crisis, and you should prepare for his role to get all the more complicated moving forward.

New Succession video! take a look below at some of our thoughts all about season 3 episode 5. Rest assured, we’ll be talking about episode 6 this weekend — SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss out on it.

In a new interview with The Ringer, Stevens had the following to say about Hugo’s role so far, plus also where things will go from here:

I think Hugo feels that if he had more responsibility he would be doing better. He’s a crisis manager and also a transport coordinator. And he also works in publicity. So he has to deal with the traveling and the places and getting the planes and all of that. It’s a big job. I think at this moment in the Waystar world, the inner circle is getting smaller, so he’s having to do more and his job is getting more and more disparate. He’s been trying to get Logan’s ear more and get him to listen to him—there’s a good episode with Hugo coming up.

At a certain point, we almost picture there being so much on Hugo’s place that he passes out from the sheer exhaustion of it all; we’ll have to see if that really happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you think could be coming on Succession as we move into season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







