Magnum PI season 4 episode 8 return date: ‘A Fire in the Ashes’

Following tonight’s new episode, what’s coming up on Magnum PI season 4 episode 8? When is it airing? If you’ve got questions about any of this, we are happy to help!

Unfortunately, we do need to begin this article with a dose of bad news: Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and the rest of the cast back with a new installment next week on CBS. Why is that? It’s pretty simple: It’s the day after Thanksgiving! In general, networks try to avoid airing shows on Black Friday if at all possible, given that people are off doing other things and the ratings almost always suffer.

At least this isn’t some super-long hiatus. There is another installment airing on December 3 titled “A Fire in the Ashes,” and we also know that it’s not the final one of 2021. (There’s one airing on December 10 in “Better Watch Out.”) Episode 8 could be an essential one in the Higgins storyline, as Magnum could be getting a little closer to learning what she is up to. There’s no guarantee that he will figure it out, but we certainly hope that he does! The more these two work together, the happier we are.

For some more details on what to expect here, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

“A Fire in the Ashes” – Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6. Also, Rick struggles after an explosion takes the life of someone important to him, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

