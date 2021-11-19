Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 12 episode 7?

We don’t want to keep you waiting here for long — let’s go ahead and share the good news! There is a new episode airing in a handful of hours entitled “USA Today.” It’s going to be the last one for the month of November, so let’s hope that the writers are going to end this calendar year with a bang. There will be some major drama in here, some key decisions, and also potentially a few assorted moments of comedy.

Want to get some other updates on what’s ahead? Then be sure to check out the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 synopsis below:

“USA Today” – Danny and Baez’s attempts to find the culprit who assaulted a shop owner are hindered by the close-knit community’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation. Also, Erin’s suspicions about her boss rise when the D.A. assigns her to a seemingly low-level case, and Gormley, Garrett and Baker are threatened when Frank welcomes a new staff member to their “dream team,” on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re sure that we’ll get an answer on the “Dream Team” storyline, and that Danny and Baez will be able to find some closure to what’s going on with their case. Of course, we’re left to wonder here what sort of larger story Jamie and Eddie are going to have. They will have a role in the story (we’ve seen them in a sneak peek already), but there’s not a lot of clarity as to what that’s going to look like just yet.

