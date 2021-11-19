The Blacklist season 9: What the lack of an episode 6 promo means

To the surprise of no one there was no promo for The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 last night — in a way, we’ve gotten used to this.

However, it’s also fair to say that the omission this time around has more long-term ramifications than at any point this season. After all, how is the casual viewer supposed to know when the James Spader drama is back on the air! We’re in a spot now where all of these people are going to be left checking their TV guides…

New The Blacklist video! If you didn’t see our review for last night’s big episode, be sure to take a look at that below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

We know that The Blacklist season 9 is going to be coming back on Thursday, December 9 — however, it’s our job to know! We don’t think a lot of viewers out there are going to be privy to this at all and that’s frustrating. We don’t want to see this have an adverse effect on the show’s ratings.

Unfortunately, what these lack of promos show us is that at this point, NBC is not investing a lot in the long-term future of this series. They’re not actively updating the official Twitter page anymore, and that alone shows that they don’t consider it much of a priority. Does this all mean that they are 100% canceling it at the end of the year? Not necessarily, but we do think these are a couple of trouble spots we should go ahead and be aware of as we dive further into the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist right away

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 6?

Are you sad that there is no real promo for what’s coming up next? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







