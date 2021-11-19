The Morning Show season 2 finale: That Bradley, Cory moment!

The Morning Show season 2 finale had a lot of ground to cover in a fairly short period of time. Take, for example, exploring the relationships around Bradley, the early stages of the pandemic, and then eventually Alex being diagnosed with COVID-19. She also made a bold on-air declaration that she wasn’t going to be apologizing for herself anymore.

There is a LOT to get into and in some ways, that will give us content to discuss for a little while. For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk Cory’s declaration of love to Bradley! It’s honestly not something we knew he was capable of doing, and it does create some interesting dynamics in a potential season 3. Remember that Bradley’s had a romantic subplot already with Julianna Margulies’ character of Laura!

In speaking on the subject of the big Cory reveal per TVLine, here is some of what Reese Witherspoon had to say:

Bradley has this incredible chemistry with Cory, and they always have, but they have this workplace dynamic where he’s always her boss. So with everything so complex at the studio and at the network, she can’t even explore that, and I don’t think he can either. So it definitely is setting up an interesting triangle between Laura, Bradley, and Cory.

While we do think that Cory’s confession will play an important part in the future of the show, the finale did make it clear that there are more important things happening in the near future. It’s hard to view those closing minutes in any other way. We do think it could be revisited, but it comes down to finding the right time. Cory’s confession was almost circumstantial; it was building for a while, but it took everything coming together in a specific way for him to decide to open his mouth and say something.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Morning Show right now, including the chances of a season 3

What did you think about the events of The Morning Show season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







