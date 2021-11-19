Big Sky season 2 episode 7 return date at ABC: ‘Little Boxes’

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn more about Big Sky season 2 episode 7, especially when it is coming on the air?

Let’s start this article off by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on ABC next week. It’s Thanksgiving! There are very few shows by and large that are going to be broadcasting on Turkey Day, and that’s largely to ensure they avoid a ratings drop. It’s a smart move, even if it’s frustrating for viewers out there having to wait in the lurch for a little while.

Here is where things get a little more complicated: There is no new episode the week after, either. One potential reason for this could be ABC not wanting to air something opposite Annie Live, which has the potential to be a significant ratings hit over at NBC. They are not bringing Big Sky back until December 9, which fittingly is when Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are also back. They clearly want to keep these three shows in ratings lockstep with one another, at least for however long Big Sky will be on the air this season.

Unfortunately, we are still so far from this upcoming episode that there aren’t TOO many details out there about it just yet. Accordingly to the Futon Critic, we at least know that the title for the next installment is “Little Boxes.” Hopefully, there will be a few more details revealed over the next two weeks! We’re sure that most of the series’ staples so far will continue to be there, whether it be the nonstop action or the big reveals that define how each story wraps up.

