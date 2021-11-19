Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 promo: Maggie is returning!

As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 coming down the road, clearly there’s a mix of good and bad news.

So where do we start off here? How about with great news from Maggie? After being gone for a good chunk of the season the character is finally back and with that, we’ll get to see if anything has changed for her or for her relationship with Winston. We are still curious if Kelly McCreary’s real-life pregnancy is going to be written into the story and for the time being, that is very much unclear.

What is a little more clear, however, is that there’s a decent amount of drama coming in regards to Meredith and Nick. Sure, there is a romantic spark between the two of them, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that in the operating room, both do need to be as professional as possible. Dr. Marsh’s attachment to a longtime patient is clearly clouding his judgment, and that in turn leads to Meredith asking someone to usher him out.

Finally, what is going on here when it comes to Jo and Link? Is he really admitting to having some sort of huge crush on her, is this some intentional misdirect that is designed to trick us? We’re a little torn on the idea of them ever getting together; he obviously cares about her deeply, but there is something really nice about having platonic friends. It’s something that you rarely get between men and women on TV anymore before eventually, it goes in the whole will-they-or-won’t-they direction.

Let’s just hope that Grey’s Anatomy is worth the wait here — and that there is a fantastic Christmas episode on the other side come December 16.

