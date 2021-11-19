Is Matthew Davis leaving Legacies? Is Alaric actually dead?

Is Matthew Davis leaving Legacies after being a part of the show since the beginning? We definitely understand some of the concern at this point, given the comatose state that the actor was in prior to tonight’s episode kicking off.

The first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: In advance of the episode airing, there was no confirmation that Davis would be gone from this world. Yet, there was no denying that Hope killing Alaric would be a pretty dramatic way in which to kick off Hope’s transformation into a tribid. It shows how little humanity she has, given that Alaric at one point tried to protect her. However, she now thinks that he was responsible for holding him back. Killing him would make the world all the more unhinged and dangerous.

The main reason why it’s hard to consider Alaric 100% gone is just because of this show’s history of fake-outs. It’s felt like Landon has been dead at least four times already. Also, The Vampire Diaries famously killed Alaric years ago! He eventually found a way to come back from even that. That’s always going to be a lingering possibility with almost any character who is killed off in this world.

As the episode went along, it was all the more clear that the writers were not that intent on giving us a lot of updates. Then, the end of the episode came around! Based on the final minutes it does seem as though Alaric is actually dead, but “seem” is the operative word there. The writers are going to have to really convince us in the weeks ahead that he is totally gone once and for all.

What do you think about Matthew Davis potentially leaving Legacies — do you think that Alaric could actually die?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site to ensure you don't miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

