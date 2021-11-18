Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date hopes over on CBS

After tonight’s new episode, are you eager to learn the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got more news on all of that within this piece!

So where do we start off? Well, by getting some of the bad news out of the way. Because of Thanksgiving, understandably CBS will be pressing pause on the Big Bang Theory prequel for at least one week’s time. It’s going to return on Thursday, December 2, and with an episode where Sheldon does his best to make an enemy out of the university president. Why? Fundamentally, he disagrees with some of her requirements and he’s going to make his voice heard.

Ultimately, if there is one thing we know about Sheldon Cooper, it is that he is someone willing to speak his mind — pretty much at all times.

Let’s go ahead now and share the full Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 synopsis:

“The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin” – Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements. Also, Mary discovers that Georgie is working at Meemaw’s illegal gambling room, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We do hope that we continue to see more and more of Sheldon furthering his university education this season, plus the conflicts that emerge as a result of all of it. What’s been so great about this season (and others) is that the writers have taken their time with his growth, allowing us to see more and more of how he becomes the character we saw on the sitcom itself.

