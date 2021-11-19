Legacies season 4 episode 7 return date: A quest to help Hope

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Legacies season 4 episode 7 return date? What about some more insight on what lies ahead?

There are of course a few different things to go into here, but let’s kick it off with the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode on The CW next week. Can you really be shocked by that? You shouldn’t be. Remember that next week is Thanksgiving! With that in mind, of course the network wants to make sure they don’t hurt their own ratings courtesy of a new episode.

You will have a chance to see Legacies season 4 episode 7 on The CW come December 2. Want more insight all about it? Then take a look at the synopsis below:

PROMISES, PROMISES – The Super Squad continues to work on helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), much to her dismay. MG (Quincy Fouse) makes a last-ditch effort at helping the Super Squad, but things do not go as he had planned. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) searches for answers as Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes to extreme measures. Aria Shaghasemi, Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. The episode was written by Jose Molina & Hannah Rosner and directed by Barbara Brown (#403). Original airdate 12/2/2021.

From our vantage point, it absolutely feels like it’s going to be Josie who is a key cog in everything with Hope. We know that she is DESPERATE to help her, but how far will she really go? Will she be able to have any success at all? There is an inherent risk that she alienates those around her for her goal, which may or may not prove feasible.

