Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? If you’re entering this article wondering that, of course we’re happy to share more info! We’ll dive into when the series is back, and also more of what could be coming up next.

So where do we begin? Well, it has to be with sharing some of the bad news: There is no installment tonight, just as there is no episode of Law & Order: SVU, either. We heard some time back that the Christopher Meloni series was going to be divided into three separate arcs, and last week effectively marked the conclusion of arc 1. Now, we’re waiting for the second part to premiere on December 9 and judging from the promo below, this is going to be a doozy.

First and foremost, we should note that this could be the biggest crossover between SVU and Organized Crime yet. At the center of it seems to be the return of Raul Esparza as Rafael Barba, a skilled prosecutor now working for the defense. That’s a problem for Benson and Stabler both, as signs point to him representing Dylan McDermott’s character of Richard Wheatley.

Will that end up happening? It’s too early to tell, but on some level Wheatley will be connected to the second part of the season. We know that people have been anxious for his return for quite some time and clearly, the producers wanted to keep us waiting in order to see it. Luckily, though, the character is here and we’re very much excited to see what sort of drama comes from this. He’s one of Elliot’s most formidable foes, and the stress of this case could end up causing him to evaluate a lot of things in his life — possibly including his relationship with Olivia.

