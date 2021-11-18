Walker season 2 episode 5 return date for Jared Padalecki, cast

Following tonight’s new episode on The CW, do you want to see the Walker season 2 episode 5 return date? What about more details on the subject of what’s next?

There are a few different things well-worth getting into here, but let’s start off by sharing the sad, but expected news: There is no episode next week. It’s Thanksgiving! We understand why every person under the sun would want more of the Jared Padalecki show sooner rather than later, but there is simply no incentive for the network to throw more on the air on a night where the ratings won’t be there. This is a show playing more of the long-game, and that is why we’re going to be waiting until Thursday, December 2.

Hopefully, this episode titled “Partners and Third Wheels” will be more than worth the extra time anticipating it. Want some details? Then be sure to check out the full Walker season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

MICKI WORKS THROUGH HER GRIEF – Tensions run high when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Micki (Lindsey Morgan), still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. Trey (Jeff Pierre) tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love. August (Kale Culley) makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between The Walkers and The Davidsons. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#205). Original airdate 12/2/21. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

After this episode, signs point to there being at least one more before the show concludes its run in 2021. Will one of these be the final episode for Lindsey Morgan? We know that she’s leaving at some point, so go ahead and have that on your radar.

