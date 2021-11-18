The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 return date for James Spader, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want to know The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 return date. Luckily, we’ve got that within — plus more news on where things are going to go from here!

First and foremost, though, we gotta get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment of the show airing on the network next week. Are you surprised? You really shouldn’t be. Given that next week marks the Thanksgiving break, there’s very little reason or incentive for any network to move forward with airing new episodes then. Instead, The Blacklist is going to be making us wait until December — but not even the first week of December, mind you!

Because of NBC’s Annie Live! broadcast on December 2, you are technically going to be stuck waiting until December 9 for more of The Blacklist — and yea, this wait is going to be tough. Because the network is not offering all that much in the way of advance promo for this season, we could all be left shrugging our shoulders regarding what is coming up next.

We know what we’d at least like to see — more of a central driving force for Raymond Reddington. We imagined that he’d be a bit rudderless without Liz around and unfortunately, that has bore out to be true through the first handful of episodes. It doesn’t have to be the same mystery, but we’d still like some sort of mystery to permeate the show and keep things interesting.

