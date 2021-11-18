Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Where in the world is Maggie Pierce? We’ve heard these questions for a while now, and we know there’s a frantic search for clarity or context about all of this. How can there not be? If no one was raising questions about Maggie’s status on the ABC medical drama, that would raise some questions about whether or not the character was missed.

Based on all the questions at present, it feels pretty-darn clear that Maggie is missed, and we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

Let’s start this article off now with the facts, such as they are: Maggie has been off on the show caring for her ailing father. It was written like a temporary exit rather than a permanent one. Meanwhile, there has been no indication that McCreary is exiting the series for good. The actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year, but it is currently unclear if her on-screen absence is related to that or not. We have seen in general more about series regulars take extended absences from their shows, only to return later on down the road.

For now, we wouldn’t spend TOO much time fretting over Maggie’s whereabouts; it’s possible that she turns up at any given moment! While she’s not in any of the promotional photos for tonight’s Thanksgiving-themed episode, that doesn’t 100% rule out that she could turn up at some point during it. Consider this something to take a wait-and-see approach on through the remaining episodes of the calendar year.

Remember that Grey’s Anatomy will wrap up its 2021 run of episodes on Thursday, December 16. Hasn’t everyone heard of the song “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”? If Maggie isn’t back at that point, it’s going to be a sad situation a million times over.

