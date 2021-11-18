Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know the show only returned from hiatus last week; are we in the midst of another one?

To answer this question simply, there’s not a hiatus for the show — at least not yet. There is a new episode tonight, and it should actually help you to get further into the Thanksgiving spirit. Who wouldn’t want to start preparing for Turkey Day now! Meredith’s going to have a lot she’s trying to accomplish over the course of this hour, so be prepared for a lot of emotional content with in — but maybe also a little bit of romance. We have a feeling that the writers are going to deliver a lot of stuff our way within a short period of time here.

If you do want a few more details on what to expect, take a look at the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)” – It’s Thanksgiving and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect on “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Amelia and Link storyline should be especially interesting since, potentially, it could establish a love triangle of sorts. Remember that there’s some flirtation going on with Caterina Scorsone’s character and Kai over in Minnesota; it remains unclear if something will materialize there but over the course of the next few episodes, we could start to get a deeper understanding.

In general, we just hope that this episode gives all of us a few opportunities to smile — haven’t there been enough sad moments within the Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 world already?

