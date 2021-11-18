Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? We’ll answer that question within this article, but while we’re at it, take a much larger look at the future. After all, there’s a LOT of big stuff coming within the world of both this show AND its Organized Crime spin-off.

So where do we kick things off? We suppose the most important thing to do now is to get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment of the Mariska Hargitay series on the air tonight. We’d love to have it but, unfortunately, we’re now facing an extended hiatus. In addition to there being no new episode this week, there’s also no installment next week due to it being Thanksgiving. Beyond just that, there’s also not one on December 2 due to the Annie Live! musical event coming to NBC.

With all of this in mind, the next new episode of SVU is going to air on Thursday, December 9, and this one is going to be huge. How else can you describe a crossover event with Organized Crime that also features the return of Raul Esparza as Barba? In the promo below, you can see Barba back around some familiar faces; alas, he doesn’t come bearing the best of news. It looks as though he is out to represent Richard Wheatley and with that in mind, we’re considering this to be the jumping off point for a great deal of drama coming up down the road. Will Barba actually help Dylan McDermott’s character out?

We know that Wheatley is going to have a big role in the second part of Organized Crime; as for SVU in particular, we mostly just wonder if this event will bring Olivia and Elliot closer together.

