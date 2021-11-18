Succession season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Will Sandi have huge presence?

Moving into Succession season 3 episode 6, is Sandi set to be the next major adversary of the Roy family? We suppose that nothing is 100% set in stone as of yet, but it is rather easy to believe this to be so.

After all, what we know now about Sandy Furness’ daughter is that she’s got more power than ever now in the world of Waystar Royco. As a part of the eleventh-hour negotiations at the shareholder meeting, she and Shiv worked out a deal that gives Sandi more of a board presence. She has accumulated more power without ever coming across as corrupt or desperate; this is a rare skill to have in a world where everyone is under a whole lot of scrutiny.

So how does Hope Davis see this character? Judging from what she said recently to Vulture, she feels as though she is someone ready to take on big challenges:

They told me exactly who she is: ambitious for her father and acting as if she’s protecting his interests. The second they told me her name was Sandi with an i and her father is Sandy with a y, I had a huge laugh. She’s not based on any real person. She may be kind of a parallel to Shiv. Someone who’s been waiting in the wings her whole life while her father runs the show. She’s ready to step into the limelight.

With Sandy’s condition being what it is at present, it feels fair to estimate that we’ll be seeing a LOT more of this Sandi moving forward. We’d say to go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

