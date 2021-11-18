Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Jamie gets surprising news

Now that we’re a few days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, the Paramount Network has finally revealed more news!

So what do we have to tell you today? It starts with 100% confirmation that “Winning or Learning” is the name of the next episode. That’s an interesting title, mostly because it feels like something a high-school football coach would say: “There is no losing, only learning.”

This brings us to the newly-released synopsis for this episode, which carries with it some rather-interesting news in regards to Jamie Dutton in particular:

Jamie receives some surprising news, and Beth receives an offer. Jimmy settles in on the road. Tensions boil over in the bunkhouse.

What could Jamie’s “news” be? The easy assumption to make here is that it has a little bit to do with him trying to start up his own ranch. Maybe he learns a little bit more about his biological father? We know that he’s been working to build some bonds there and eventually, he may recognize that he actually doesn’t know the man all that well. Shouldn’t that enter his mind at some point? It feels like a smart thing for him to think about a little bit.

As for Jimmy’s adventure, this feels like something we’re going to be seeing play out for a lot of this season. We’re still of the belief that it’s setting up something else down the road: A possible spin-off. The name “Four Sixes” was mentioned in this past episode, and there’s been talk of a spin-off set at this very place already. We’ll have to see where that goes, but with drama at the bunkhouse already, it’s clear to us that this place could use him back sooner rather than later.

