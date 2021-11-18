The Blacklist season 9 episode 5: Why is Dembe crying?

In just a matter of hours The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 is going to arrive on NBC, and let’s just say we’re excited and/or nervous about it already.

We’ve known for at least a good while that “Benjamin T. Okara” was going to revolve around Dembe Zuma to a certain extent. After all, we’re going to see some significant conflicts emerge between who he is now and also who he was prior to becoming an FBI agent. We can’t say for sure that we’re going to learn the truth tonight about his rift with Reddington, though we know that it’s coming at some point this season.

What IS clear is that before tonight’s episode is over, you will at least have a chance to see Dembe tear up. The image below from the show’s official Instagram has US a little bit worried about the guy. Why would he be emotional? Who would do this to him? We need answers and we need them ASAP — that’s the #1 way to make us feel better on the other side of this story coming on the air.

In general, we are expecting at least something important to come out of this episode. After all, remember that this is the last installment of the show before it goes off on hiatus for a little while. Why wouldn’t the producers want to leave on a high note.

