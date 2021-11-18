Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Watch the trailer for the Christmas Special!

On Wednesday, December 1, one of our most-desired holiday traditions is poised to arrive: The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas Special!

Getting to this point was not altogether easy. Remember for a moment that NBC canceled the series earlier this year, which led to a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not we’d be getting anything more at all from this world. Then, The Roku Channel swept in and ordered this feature-length movie as a way to keep some of the holiday cheer going. There’s a chance that there could eventually be a season 3 at the channel — which, by the way, you can watch even if you don’t have a Roku device. All you gotta do is visit the link here. The future of the show will depend entirely on the success of the movie, plus some past seasons that are already available at the service.

So what’s the movie going to revolve around? Per the trailer, much of it will be geared towards the idea of Zoey trying to recreate the perfect “Mitch Christmas” — her late father was all about the holidays and she wants to recapture the memories to the best of her ability. Unfortunately, she realizes that it’s hard to do it without him there, especially when her brother is planning to travel to Santa Fe and everyone wants to do their own thing. She’s going to have her work cut out for her!

For those wondering about continuity after the epic Max-centric season 2 finale twist, it does look as though he gets another window into Zoey’s head courtesy of one of the musical numbers. We’ll have to see what happens here!

