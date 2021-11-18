Doctor Who: When will Jodie Whittaker’s final episode air?

We’re currently in the middle of Doctor Who: Flux and yet, we’re going to be looking ahead within this piece to something pretty big. To be specific, we’re talking here about the final episode for Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor.

So when are you actually going to see this? Well, you’re going to be waiting for a good while. In a new post on Twitter this week, the BBC confirmed that the swan song for the title character is going to air at some point next fall. There’s no premiere date as of yet, and we’ll be waiting for a good while, most likely, in order to see it.

So what other announcements should we expect between now and then? Think in terms of some sort of formal reveal of who the Fourteenth Doctor is going to be. Russell T. Davies is returning to the world as the showrunner, and since that reveal has already been announced, all attention will be put onto the next star. It’d be wonderful if the next Doctor could be kept a secret until the regeneration but honestly, that’s too big of a risk for the BBC to take. They’re better off announcing it in advance so that they can stay in control of the narrative, rather than allowing someone else to be able to pull the metaphorical rug out from under them.

Luckily, we do at least have a good bit more good stuff to come from Doctor Who: Flux, with multiple episodes still to air both on BBC One and BBC America. Whittaker was a fantastic Doctor, and now we just hope that the writers give her an exit that feels true to this character and what she brought to the world for so many years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who

What do you want to see from Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

As part of the BBC Centenary celebrations, Jodie Whittaker’s final episode playing the Thirteenth Doctor is set to air next autumn. pic.twitter.com/vy4eXQgQQJ — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) November 18, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







