Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 video: Is Erin not running for DA?

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 is going to deliver on a number of big stories, but is it when Erin Reagan will make a huge decision?

For the past couple installments, we’ve seen Bridget Moynahan’s character go back and forth on the subject of whether or not she should run for Manhattan DA. It’s a position that she is more than qualified for, but it’s also not something that she is sure she wants. There are a lot of complications that come with the campaigning, including question marks as to whether or not she’d just be a cog in the larger Reagan political machine.

Judging from two of the sneak peeks below, there is also another question that is weighing heavily on Erin’s mind: Whether or not current DA Crawford knows that she is weighing the decision. After all, she’s getting saddled with low-level cases that are far below her pay grade and you can see just how frustrated she is about it! She wants to be able to figure out if someone told Crawford about her plans — you can tell she wants to ask Jamie and Eddie about it the moment she walks into the same room with them.

By the time she gets to family dinner, meanwhile, she’s decided that she doesn’t want to run — yet, does Frank say something that makes her change her mind?

A preview about Danny

The final sneak peek below puts the impetus on Donnie Wahlberg’s character as he’s hanging out with Baez when someone dumps a person at their feet with a bag over their head. What’s going on here? Odds are, they’ll have to figure this out during the episode!

