Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere photo: First look at Tariq, Brayden

With the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost season 2 coming to Starz this weekend, what better time than the present to prepare?

We know entering this season that there is going to be a lot of drama. Such is the way of things when season 1 ended with Tariq St. Patrick murdering his professor Jabari, who wanted to use his life story for an upcoming book. That specter could loom large throughout the season but while it lingers, Michael Rainey Jr.’s character will do his best to try and keep things normal.

Watch our Power Book II: Ghost season 1 finale review! Below, we get into all of the big stuff that transpired with these characters. After you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We will be covering season 2 every week and don’t want you to miss those discussions!

In thinking about things being “normal,” why not check out the above photo? This is your first look at Tariq and his second-in-command Brayden. While they had some conflict here and there in season 1, he’s the closest thing to family that Tariq really has. He’s been there since before Ghost died, and with Tasha now off in Witness Protection, we tend to think that he’s going to be more important than ever this time around — especially as Tariq tries to grow his business.

What we hope to see moving into season 2 is that Tariq understands more that he can tell Brayden pretty much anything — there’s no reason for secrets! The guy is fiercely loyal and ambitious in his own right. This bond needs to strengthen for the two to make it through this alive.

Of course, we do wonder if there is anything that could happen that would make Brayden start to have a little pause about Tariq — but we also don’t think this is the season for that. Save it for a couple of years since at that point, severed ties would be even more heartbreaking.

Related – Check out a look at Davis and Saxe as we approach Power Book II: Ghost season 2

What do you want to see from Tariq and Brayden moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







