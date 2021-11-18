Where is Darcy on A Million Little Things; is Floriana Lima leaving?

Where is Darcy on tonight’s A Million Little Things? Is Floriana Lima leaving the show? As we prepare for this episode, we can understand people out there wondering about these questions.

After all, the way this past episode ended suggested that the writers have moved the character off-screen for the time being. She and Gary aren’t together anymore, she isn’t in the immediate vicinity of some other characters, and she’s both back with her ex and pregnant. You could easily say that there aren’t any plans to have her back.

Yet … we’re skeptical about that, and so should a lot of you out there. There has been zero indication that Lima is leaving the show, and regardless of if she appears tonight or not, we can envision ways she’ll be reintroduced. For starters, you can’t forget about her history with Katherine. Also, isn’t there a chance that her baby could be Gary’s? It’s not something that we can rule out entirely, and we’re sure that at some point, that is something the character will ponder over — if not tonight.

So rest assured that there’s a lot of story still to tell when it comes to Darcy, even if it’s hard to predict when she’ll enter the picture. It could be as early as tonight’s new episode; or, it could be a few weeks from now. A part of what makes this show as great as it is comes via its unpredictable nature; it’s hard to ever know for sure when certain twists are going to matter or when characters are going to come back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you want to see from Darcy and Floriana Lima moving forward on A Million Little Things?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







