The Challenge season 37 episode 16 preview: Friendships are tested…

Next week on The Challenge season 37 episode 16, we’re absolutely going to see the game intensify. We’re at the point now where the contestants can envision themselves in the final and because of that, things will get SO much more intense. Brace yourself for that, and also for a few new waves of drama at the same time.

There are some dynamics that only this show can produce across the reality TV landscape. Every season, these agents battle each other for a million dollars and they’re willing to put everything on the line — including friendships. Because so many of them have competed together for years, that makes the pain of betrayal all the more intense. It’s different than a show like Survivor, where you can see a few blindsides but by and large, there are complete strangers at the center of them. Things sting so much more in this world.

Want to get a few more details now on what sort of friend-conflicts we’re anticipating? Then view the full The Challenge season 37 episode 16 synopsis below:

Agents feel what it’s like to get their hands on one million dollars during an exhausting mission. Emy worries that the rivalry between her teammates could result in her going to elimination. Two agents’ broken friendship gets tangled up in the game.

If there’s one piece of advice we’d pass along to Emy, it’s simply this: Don’t be overly concerned about your fate just yet. You’ve survived some eliminations before! Isn’t it easy to think that theoretically, you can do it again?

The last thing that we’ll say for now is pretty simple: We’re just grateful that The Challenge is still going to be airing next week! We know that in general, a lot of networks like to take some time off before we get into the holiday season.

