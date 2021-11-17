Yellowstone season 4 episode 4: How much resolution to expect

We have a good feeling that Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 is going to bring us at least some information on some central storylines. With that being said, though, just how much should we prepare for?

We know that we’re getting at least slightly closer to learning the truth about how attacked the Duttons. Yet, we’re not at the point where all the answers are here, either. We’ve gotten clues that the hit was placed by a man behind bars, and we’ve met the middleman-of-sorts between this man and the militia. Yet, there’s something still amiss here — John doesn’t recognize the perpetrator, which suggests that he’s just a middleman in his own right, clearly ordered by someone who is doing their absolute best to be anonymous.

Given that three episodes have passed now and there are no concrete answers, we’re kidding ourselves to think that something huge is going to be revealed over the course of the next episode. We could see all of us getting closer to the answer, but maybe not the answer itself. If we are to follow the arc of this season, we could see that being revealed in a few weeks. We don’t think the entire season needs to be spent waiting to get a name; otherwise, we wouldn’t see actual revenge until season 5. This is a great, epic storyline from top to bottom, but we’d like to see it resolved in season 4 itself. You want to play it out long enough to keep things exciting, but also resolve it in enough time to set the stage for what’s next.

Technically, we’re aware that there is no Yellowstone season 5 renewal at Paramount Network; it just feels like a formality when you consider the runaway success of this series and how it continues to grow its audience.

