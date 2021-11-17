Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Jimmy Buffett set to appear

You may know Jimmy Buffett best for his music, but he’s going to expand his acting resume further on CBS’ Blue Bloods.

In a recent post on Instagram, series star Donnie Wahlberg confirmed that the “Margaritaville” singer will be around for at least one upcoming season 12 episode. There’s no indication as of yet as to when said episode will air, but we’d be shocked if it comes on at any point in 2021.

Based on Buffett’s outfit alone in the image, you could easily make the argument that he is appearing as himself. However, we know that he can play other characters, as well. Longtime fans of CBS’ Friday-night lineup are very familiar with his recurring role as Frank Bama on Hawaii Five-0. Technically, he could still reprise that role over on Magnum PI if the writers brought the idea up to him, but we haven’t heard anything about that.

Personally, we love the idea of Blue Bloods having a little more fun with a guest star or two in this vein. This is a show that often takes itself incredibly seriously; we don’t need to see it suddenly shift full-on over to being a comedy, but it’s nice to have a few different elements in here to balance out the story. That’s needed sometimes within this world.

Blue Bloods season 12 will be airing a new episode on Friday titled “USA Today.” After that, be prepared to wait until November to see it back on the air. Understandably, the network is going to be avoiding an episode on Black Friday at all costs.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Blue Bloods, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 and Jimmy Buffett?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss some of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







