Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Dark Passenger returns!

So what’s going to be coming up here? Through “Runaway,” we’re going to have a chance to see what happens when Dexter’s need to protect his son collides with his Dark Passenger. We’ve seen him kill this season already and more than likely, we’re going to see him do it many times over before the show comes to a close. What we need to wonder is mostly what some of the ramifications are going to be here.

For a few more specifics on what lies ahead here, we suggest that you check out the full Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Dexter’s method of protecting his son from drugs unleashes his Dark Passenger in a very impulsive way. Meanwhile Angela and Molly take a trip to New York City that leaves them wondering about a well-respected member of the community.

Harrison’s drug addiction was a story that was hinted at on this past episode, where the character noted that he’d been sober for a while. The fact that he is so young and yet, struggling with addiction shows how painful much of his life has been. He lost his mother early on, his father disappeared and then, Hannah McKay died and he was thrown into the system. He’s never had much stability, and it remains to be seen if he can find it here or not.

