The Sinner season 4 will be final season on USA

After having a great run the past few seasons on USA, it appears as though The Sinner season 4 is going to be the end of the road.

According to a new report from Deadline, the cable network is going to be shutting down the Bill Pullman series following the upcoming season 4 finale. The show began as a limited series featuring Pullman alongside Jessica Biel, where it generated strong ratings and amassed a solid critical following. Its ratings have slipped in subsequent seasons, despite an attempt at a ratings spike in season 3 with Matt Bomer coming on board in a significant role. Unfortunately, the show was one of the casualties of an era where it’s incredibly hard for scripted shows to succeed on basic cable.

With the end of The Sinner in mind, USA seems to be shifting away from scripted dramas more than ever. It’s a shame in a way, since the early 2000’s/early 2010’s are in our mind a golden age for the network. Think about Monk, Psych, Burn Notice, Suits, Royal Pains, and all of the other good stuff that we had a chance to see there over the years.

In a statement confirming the final-season news, here is what creator and executive producer Derek Simonds had to say on the subject:

“It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons. UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season. A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Sinner right now

What do you think about The Sinner season 4 being the final one on USA?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







