Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll do our part to answer this question — and beyond that, look ahead!

So where do we kick off here? We suppose that we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: The first hiatus of the season is upon us. Following the episode last week, we’re going to see the Taylor Kinney drama off the air until we get around to Wednesday, December 8.

Why the long wait here? There are a handful of different reasons for this. In the case of this week, we just imagine that production needs more time to get episodes together. However, next week there’s going to be a break due to Thanksgiving, and the week after that is the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center event.

Speaking of the holidays, we know that Chicago Fire is going to be doing a Christmas-set storyline when the show comes back on the air. This isn’t something we get every season, but we do think it’s a nice luxury that goes along with them having an episode this late in December. We’re sure that there are going to be some dangerous rescues, but hopefully a few lighthearted moments, as well. We’re cautiously optimistic, for example, that Stella is going to be coming back. While nothing is 100% confirmed there as of yet, signs point to her being back before the end of the year.

Also, could we get an update on Casey and Brett? We know that Jesse Spencer is leaving the show and it doesn’t seem as though that he is coming back anytime soon. Yet, we’d love to hear that she is heading off to Oregon to visit him.

