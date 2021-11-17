Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’re going to answer that, but also dive more into what the future will hold!

Now, we gotta go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight. We’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see what’s coming up next, especially since there’s no episode next week, either … or the week after that. The medical drama will be back come Wednesday, December 8 with what is poised to be its fall finale. Because it IS so far away, unfortunately, it’s hard to hand down some cornucopia of details all about what you can expect to see from here.

What are we hoping for? We think there’s a chance that the holiday season could play into the story somewhat. We know another show in Chicago Fire is going to incorporate Christmas into what’s going on, so why not do that here? We’re sure that there will still be some drama, but it’d be nice to get a few uplifting stories that make you very-much excited as to what the future will hold for some of these characters.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger? Probably. Remember that this is the One Chicago world that we’re talking about here! This franchise, perhaps more than any other, makes a habit of trying to surprise you with big swings. After this episode wraps, you’ll be waiting until early January — there will will then be another batch of episodes, then a hiatus for the Winter Olympics.

When will more details be coming on the next Chicago Med?

Don’t be surprised if come Monday, we get at least some sort of synopsis for the episode. Beyond that, we could envision a promo coming in late November/early December.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







