The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Clayton vs. Nayte; Michelle’s tears

After tonight’s big episode in Minnesota, do you want to know where things are going for Michelle Young on The Bachelorette episode 6?

Obviously, it goes without saying that there’s going to be more drama, and plenty of it. Just because Chris S. left the show tonight doesn’t make the entire slate clean. There are aftereffects and in particular, we know more people are going to come for Nayte. That’s what happens when you are the runaway favorite.

In particular, what surprises us seeing that some of the drama coming up is between Clayton and Nayte. Remember that Clayton is supposedly going to be the next Bachelor, so it IS interesting to hear him accuse this season’s frontrunner of being an “actor” who isn’t there for the right reasons.

To the surprise of no one, there are eventually going to be tears from Michelle as she realizes just how impossible her upcoming decisions are going to be; also, there’s a chance a guy could break her heart! You see her breaking down after the final rose ceremony. That could be creative editing; it’s also more than possible that these are happy tears after she realizes that she’s finally found the right person for her.

We know that it’s easy to get sucked into some of the chaos that comes with this show; personally, we still very-much believe that Nayte’s going to walk away with Michelle at the end of it. If you watched the two of them on their date tonight, it’s pretty easy to tell that she is INCREDIBLY into him. It’s going to take some sort of huge moment with her and another guy to get things to change. The only other possibility here is that something bad does happen involving Nayte.

Where do you think things are going to go entering The Bachelorette episode 6?

