NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Is a Christmas episode coming up?

Is there a chance for an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 holiday episode? We’re sure that a number of people out there are eager to see something like that happen. After all, the entire franchise tends to do a great job of making holidays and special occasions feel special and memorable; the best Christmas episodes in our mind are ones that have a timeless feel to them. You want to watch them year after year!

Unfortunately, you’re not going to have a chance to get this sort of thing for NCIS: LA this season. According to a new report from TVLine, there are no plans for a Christmas episode this year. It’s often rather hard to figure out the reason why we do or don’t get episodes like this. Sometimes, it’s for creative reasons — as in, the writers may not have wanted to force an episode where they didn’t feel one was coming up naturally. At other points, it’s for scheduling reasons; sometimes, it’s not all that easy to know in advance when certain episodes are going to air.

Just because there’s no Christmas episode this year does not mean this will be the case a season or two down the road. This is definitely something we think that the show could revisit doing, though we have to wait and see if it gets renewed before anything else.

Above all else, we have a good feeling that NCIS: LA will continue to deliver great stories even if we don’t get any holiday episodes this year at all. The biggest thing we want to see moving forward comes via character development; the more we can better know every individual person, the better the show will be as a whole.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







