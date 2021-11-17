The Conners season 4 spoilers: Meet Darlene’s new love interest

We’ve seen a variety of different love interests come and go within the world of The Conners; why not add another name to the list?

According to a new report coming in now courtesy of TV Insider, you are going to see Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor Andrew Leeds appear in a three-episode arc on the ABC sitcom. His character Nick is described as “a former stockbroker who traded his drug habit and career for a simpler life,” and he will be the first man Darlene dates since her relationship with Ben ended. He’ll make his first appearance on Wednesday night’s new episode.

The synopsis below should serve as a way to get a little bit more insight on the subject of what lies ahead:

“Let’s All Push Our Hands Together For The Stew Train and The Conners Furniture” – The Lunch Box is busier than ever, and when Jackie devises an offbeat plan of how to serve the customers, it’s anything but smooth service. Meanwhile, Dan begins to sell some furniture to make room for his new bride and her things but finds it a bit harder to let go than he thought on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will Nick end up being the person Darlene is destined to be with? Since his appearance is currently only designed to be an arc, we’re a little bit hesitant to say that. However, we’ve certainly seen over the years that there are surprises that can come with this and they will listen to viewer feedback. With that in mind, we tend to adopt a never-say-never philosophy when it comes to whether something will or will not happen.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Conners season 4 and this Nick character?

